Schools in Thailand resume on-site classes

Many schools have resumed on-site classes for students, although most are not opting for 100% on-site learning and are still making use of online classes to reduce congestion and crowding.

Students at Yupparaj Wittayalai School in Chiang Mai have returned to physical classrooms for the first time since mid-2021. The students were seen wearing face masks, getting their temperatures checked and sanitizing their hands with alcohol gel.







On-site classes have resumed only for students at the Mathayom 1-5 levels, who will take turns going to school so only 30% of the student body is physically present each day. Classes for those at the Mathayom 6 level are still being held fully online, though students are also being provided with supplemental classes to prepare them for admission into tertiary education.



In Songkhla, Hat Yai Wittayalai School resumed on-site learning for the first day under strict COVID-19 prevention measures. All teachers, students and personnel on school grounds are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They must also present evidence of testing negative for the coronavirus using antigen test kits (ATKs) issued by a healthcare facility.







The school is currently holding classes through a combined on-site and online format, with each grade level assigned specific days for students to come to school. Parents are also being asked to prepare lunch and water for their children instead of having them eat at the school canteen.

The director of Hat Yai Wittayalai said the school passed an evaluation by Songkhla’s provincial communicable diseases committee before it was allowed to resume on-site classes. Parents have also been informed in writing about the learning format and disease prevention measures being implemented ahead of their decision to allow children to attend physical classes. (NNT)



























