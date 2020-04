An American expat died when his powered paraglider crashed in Bang Saray district, 15 kms south of Pattaya.







Dennis Michael Flynn, 62, from Oklahoma, suffered broken limbs and a gash to his chest in the April 1 accident near the Huay Tu Reservoir. He later died at Wat Yansangwararam Hospital.

A friend and fellow paramotor pilot said Michael was new to the sport and was practicing his skills when he lost control in strong winds. The engine stalled and the Bang Saray resident crashed to the ground.