Pattaya Sports Club puts kindest face forward during Covid-19 crisis

The outpouring of kindness and charity in Pattaya during the coronavirus crisis has amazed both Thais and foreigners alike.







With most of the city out of work due to the business closures enforced to control the spread of Covid-19, generous individuals and charities have begun distributing free meals, household necessities and even cash. Handouts can be found nearly every day somewhere in the city.

Noy Emerson, social welfare chairwoman for the Pattaya Sports Club, said that while a simple meal may not be worth much on its own, it’s one more thing the association can do to help those struggling during the pandemic.

PSC, with the cooperation of Lewinski’s Golf Bar & Restaurant in Beach Road Soi 13/3, distributed 150 food boxes to the needy. Lewinski’s donated food for 7 consecutive days totaling 1050 boxes.

The owners of the Kull Bar on Siam Country Club Road, in cooperation with the Pattaya Sports Club, distributed 399 survival bags April 30 containing rice, dried food and daily amenities to the people suffering from no income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nongprue municipality police assisted in keeping order by controlling distancing, hand washing and wearing masks.

PSC VP Tim Knight described the at the Kull Bar, “For the second week Khun Ta and the Kull Bar have given food parcels to the needy Thai people on the Dark Side. The Pattaya Sports Club was pleased to join Ta in donating to today’s handout.

“The two days have resulted in the Kull Bar distributing 763 food parcels, each one containing rice, eggs, noodles, tinned fish and water, making a total of 2300 meals.

“Well done Khun Ta, the Kull Bar and its staff and the Pattaya Sports Club and its members for their generous donations. It was a pleasure to be involved in a minor way and I hope the PSC can continue to support the Thai people who are currently suffering.”







Motorcycle taxi driver Pha Rabiab said he doesn’t want to have to take handouts, but with little income these days, he has to in order to feed himself and his family. So he drives from handout to handout every day around the city to get food for his children.

What would be best, however, he said, would be for the government to relax the lockdown and let him get back to work.

The long queues of people and many street side events confused some foreigners in Pattaya. Thomas, a Pattaya expat, said he first thought people were lining up to buy cheap food at street stalls, as many restaurants were closed.







So he got in line himself at Chaimongkol Temple, thinking if so many people were there, the food must be good. He was astounded when he tried to pay and was told the meal was free. He assumed foreigners could not receive handouts but was told foreigners can get help too, as everyone is affected by Covid-19.

