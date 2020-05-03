Chiang Mai Airport reopens with flights to Bangkok, Hat Yai

Chiang Mai Airport is open again, with four airlines resuming the first direct flights after the coronavirus shutdown.

Deputy Gov. Rattapol Naradisorn inspected airport operations May 1 to ensure passengers were undergoing proper health screenings and the impact it had on lines and crowding.









Body-temperature scanners have been installed at all entrances and those entering the airport must be wearing face masks at all times.

Passengers arriving from high-risk areas, such as Bangkok, must complete health certificates and agree to enter quarantine for 14 days.

Airlines have been instructed to have passengers complete the forms before arriving or to use a mobile phone application to reduce arrival delays and lines.

Resuming flights this month are Thai Air Asia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai VietJet, connecting Chiang Mai with Bangkok’s two airports and Hai Yai. Only 18 flights – evenly split between departures and arrivals – are scheduled currently.



