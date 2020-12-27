Pattaya shrimp sales plummet during Covid-19 outbreak

Pattaya shrimp sellers have seen sales plummet since a new wave of coronavirus cases emerged from a Samut Sakhon seafood market.

Business remained brisk for pork, fish and vegetable dealers at the Rattanakorn Market in Soi Siam Country Club Dec. 26, but shrimp stalls were deserted.





Vendor U-Thairat Kaewyam said that as soon as the outbreak began Dec. 17 at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, business dropped. Despite continued announcements to the contrary, people continue to believe they can catch Covid-19 from eating shrimp.

Health officials and industry leaders repeatedly have explained that seafood is safe to cook and eat, even if handled by a coronavirus-infected person.

U-Thairat said even when she tells shoppers that she sources her shrimp from Chonburi people aren’t buying, even though the seafood is fresher and the same price.

Another vendor, Tanyaporn Prasertphan, said most of her customers are restaurants and cook-to-order street vendors. Their business is down and, therefore, so is hers.

Tanyaporn said she constantly tries to educate her customers and has even displayed a certificate showing her shrimp are not from Samut Sakhon, but it has made no difference.

Sales have dropped more than half, the ten vendors at the market said. They don’t expect sales to recover until the new virus outbreak has subsided.

One upside for consumers? Prices will fall due to oversupply.

The Banglamung Public Health Department confirmed that people can eat cooked shrimp and other seafood without worry. But shrimp should always be cooked to kill the anisakis simplex parasite and other bacteria.



















