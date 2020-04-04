Pattaya police keeping tabs on medical workers’ homes

Chonburi police have begun looking after the homes of medical personnel working around the clock to combat the coronavirus.







Provincial Police Region 2 deputy chief Pol. Col. Metawit Polprasert said medical workers can register with police for the “Keep Fighting, We’ll Watch Your House” project. Patrol officers then will check their homes daily.

Nurse Pawida Kursuwannawong, 46, signed up for the program April 3, saying she was worried that her house would be easy pickings for burglars as she is now away from home all the time, working at a Pattaya Hospital to screen potential Covid-19 cases.











