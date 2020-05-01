Pattaya Norwegians offering free food every Thursday

The Norwegian Embassy and the Norwegian Seaman’s Church handed out 2,000 bags of food and supplies to Pattaya residents struggling during the coronavirus crisis.







H.E. Ambassador Kjersti Rødsmoen and Rev. Onstan Luther oversaw the April 24 charity event on Thappraya Soi 5 behind Naris Gallery Hotel, the first of weekly handouts the church and embassy have planned.

The money from the survival bags came from donations by Norwegian expats and Naris Petcharat, president of the Pattaya Walking Street Business Association, who owns the hotel.







Rødsmoen said that Pattaya long has welcomed Norwegian tourists and expats and it was their turn to give back to society given the hardship so many are facing from business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations began two weeks ago with the offering of just 200 meals. The next week it increased to 700 and this week 2,000 bags of good were available for distribution. Each bag has 2 kilograms of rice, 10 eggs, two packs of instant noodles, bottles of fish sauce, vegetable oil and drinking water.

The donations will continue at the same place very Thursday while supplies last.

