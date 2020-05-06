Pattaya locals breathing easier post-lockdown

By Warapun Jaikusol
Nattakorn Karaked said that while the eight access-control points were inconvenient, they made her feel safer.

Pattaya residents are breathing a bit easier after an 18-day lockdown helped clear the city of the coronavirus.



Pattaya local Nattakorn Karaked said that while the eight access-control points were inconvenient, they made her feel safer. She’s not sure what’s going to happen now, although the rest of the country appears to be just as infection-free as Pattaya, so she’s hopeful there will not be a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Wilawan Kumjun assumed Pattaya’s previous Covid-19 cases came from outsiders so she was apprehensive about the lockdown being lifted.

Wilawan Kumjun assumed Pattaya’s previous Covid-19 cases came from outsiders so she was apprehensive about the lockdown being lifted. In actuality, however, most of the cases were Thais living in the Pattaya area who had traveled to boxing stadiums or other places where the coronavirus spread.

Despite Pattaya now being a “white zone” for infection, she said, people should continue wearing face masks, using hand sanitizer and keeping their distance from each other, she said.

Pattaya checkpoint officials screen road users for their temperature and travel logs before the checkpoints were dismantled on Tuesday.
The checkpoints are now officially gone.
The checkpoints are now officially gone.




