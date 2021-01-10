Pattaya continues neighborhood Covid-19 educational visits

Pattaya officials continued to preach the gospel of social distancing in visits to East Pattaya neighborhoods.

Deputy Mayors Banlue Kullavanijaya and Manote Nongyai led a team of administrators, village health volunteers, and members of the Pattaya Housewives Club to the Ban Hua Tung Community and nearby Nongprue neighborhoods Jan. 8.







Meanwhile, Public Health Department staffers visited the Ban Rong Mai Keed and Chaiyapornwitee communities.

The message in all the villages was the same: wear masks, wash hands, clean touch surfaces, practice social distancing, and check-in to locations using the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app.

They also emphasized good nutrition to maintain the body’s immunity system. (PCPR)









