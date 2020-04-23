COVID-19 quarantine training held at Beverly Hotel Pattaya

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the rapid spread and social consequences caught millions of people unaware and hundreds of thousands of travelers were stuck overseas. But slowly and surely, people are trickling back to their home countries where they are put under strict quarantine for at least 14 days.







Thais marooned in foreign countries are also trickling back home and as they arrive, they are placed in various quarantine facilities around the Sattahip/Jomtien/Pattaya areas.

One of these quarantine facilities is established at the Beverly Hotel in South Pattaya whose management, Wittawat and Yot Boonyasatid, have generously allowed the authorities to use their premises to house the overseas returnees for the duration of the quarantine period.

On April 20, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) from the Health Ministry held a seminar to train the hotel staff and health workers on the proper and safe methods to handle and care for the returnees.

From now on, frontline workers will include doctors, nurses, and health ministry officers who will be on constant duty.

24-hour surveillance by military personnel will ensure security and safety of the residents and staff.





