Pattaya bar owners donate 500 meals to low income residents affected by the coronavirus economic crises

The owner of two Walking Street bars donated 500 meals to low-income Pattaya residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.







Supattra Chonlapol and Brad Rogers, owners of Skyfall a-Go-Go and JP Republic, along with friends passed out 500 boxes of stir-friend chicken with basil and rice meals at the Flybird Market March 30.

Having closed their own bars, putting more than 100 people out of work, they said they’re keenly aware of the hardship that the Covid-19 outbreak has caused and wanted to help the Pattaya community.

Shoppers gratefully received the free meals and thanked the bar owners.











