Thailand’s Treasury Dept. releases new coins to curb coronavirus

PATHUM THANI – The Treasury Department is releasing new coins in the country and collecting old ones for cleanups to help contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Visiting the Rangsit Mint, Yuttana Yimgarund, director-general of the department, said the department focused on releasing new coins for public confidence amid concerns on the virus pandemic.

He said that COVID-19 stayed with old coins for 5-7 days and with banknotes for 9 days.

The department collected old coins and banknotes and completely sanitized them with ultraviolet light at 200 degrees Celsius. “After receiving coins from customers, vendors can simply wash them with detergent and dry them in sunlight or clean them with alcohol… Besides, people can make payments through online channels and money transfers,” Mr Yuttana said.

The Treasury Department was releasing 31 billion coins in the country and they were enough for local use, he said. (TNA)











