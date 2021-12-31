Pattaya area made 690,000 Covid-19 jabs in 2021

Pattaya closed the year with about 10,000 people a day getting Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

Dr. Wasan Kaewkan, director of Banglamung Hospital, closed the latest vaccination drive at three area hospitals and the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium Dec. 30. Doses were administered on four of the past seven days with half of those coming at the stadium.







Another 1,000 people a day were inoculated in Pong.

A force of 309 doctors, nurses and administrators carried out the mission at the stadium where 32,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines were given out.

Banglamung District ended the year with 117% of the local population vaccinated. The extra percentage points were those who were not registered in the district.

Full vaccination – two doses – likewise were done for 110% of the district population. Boosters were administered to 17.5% of the population.

In all, Banglamung administered 690,434 doses of various Covid-19 vaccines in 2021.







Among older people and those with chronic illnesses, 73% of the local population was fully immunized with third booster shots given to 8%.

Despite the numbers, not everyone in Banglamung has been vaccinated and, in 2022, local officials will try to find and immunize those who still have yet to receive a single dose.





































