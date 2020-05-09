Measures to limit inbound flights to Thailand remain in place

BANGKOK-The Spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, has dismissed reports claiming that China and South Korea have been removed from the government’s list of dangerous communicable disease zones.







Dr. Taweesin said the matter, proposed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, is still under consideration. The National Communicable Diseases Committee (NCDC) will consider which countries should be excluded from the list.





The CCSA Spokesman played down concerns that more Chinese people will enter Thailand if China is removed from the list, saying measures to limit inbound flights remain in place. Airline passengers are still required to obtain a fit-to-fly health certificate before boarding their flights. Upon arrival, they will be quarantined, and they have to follow many regulations. Therefore, this is not the appropriate time for tourists to visit Thailand.(NNT)











