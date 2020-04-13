Being cooperative will help get things back to normal quickly – Thai PM

BANGKOK-The Prime Minister has followed the latest COVID-19 report at Government House by asking the public to strictly follow the measures to protect themselves, and not to waste the time of the hard-working dedicated medical staff.





General Prayut Chan-o-cha, followed the latest COVID-19 report and continues to monitor the outbreak situation. He also showed his appreciation of the public’s cooperation in following the regulations and understanding the need to postpone the celebration of Songkran. No recent violation of the safety of the public regarding COVID-19 was found. The PM is satisfied with the decreased number of infections during the lockdown. He also pointed out that during this Songkran period, many families should find an appropriate and safe way to pay their respects to the elderly.

The PM added that without the good cooperation of the citizens now, we may never be able to live like we used to again. We must all continue to do our part to alleviate the present situation, which will help support hard-working staff and not waste their dedication to the wellbeing of all of us.

After visits to the state quarantine facility and the curfew checkpoint, the PM was informed about the needs of the public and the difficulties of the officials’ work. Information gained in the visits has been brought to the attention of officials and some difficulties have already been cleared up. (NNT)











