Lemon and garlic prawns

Prawns are a perennial favorite, and with Pattaya being a seaside tourist venue, prawns are very cheap. Even the larger shopping centers have fresh prawns where you choose your own.

This recipe is for a very easy stir-fry, but one that is very flavorsome. Preparation takes 5 minutes, cooking 10 minutes and on the table in 15 minutes from go to whoa. Serve with Jasmine rice which you have staying hot in your rice cooker.

Cooking Method

Remove heads and tails and the shell from the prawns, and also the vein down the back of the prawn. Rinse and set to dry on an absorbent towel.

In a large frying pan or wok, heat the butter over gentle heat. Once melted, add parsley and garlic and stir-fry gently for 30 seconds.

Now add prawns to the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until pink. Add lemon juice, white wine and seasoning. Stir through for a minute or two to let the flavors combine, then serve, don’t overcook or the prawns go rubbery.