Hundreds of people line up to enter Thai shopping malls

At large general stores like Central World, hundreds of people lined up today to enter the malls well before the doors even opened. Central Group put in place strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among clients.







Before entering a shopping mall, customers must register and check-in via www.thaichana.com, pass a screening checkpoint, and have their shoes disinfected.

When in the shopping mall, if they want to enter any of the shops, they have to check-in via the website once again to see if the shop has already reached capacity. Most of the shops in Central World are accepting a maximum of 25 customers at a time.





Mr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President – Marketing department: Central Pattana Public Co., Ltd. disclosed today that the shopping malls have been preparing their COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure customer safety, and had adopted many innovations such as a ’touchless’ sensor elevator that was installed at Central Festival Eastville; escalators that are equipped with a UVC lamp to disinfect the stairs at all times; UV-C cupboard to disinfect shopping bags; disinfecting robots using UV-C light, and Ultraviolet light radiators to sanitize changing rooms.

Central Group has also ensured that the malls’ air conditioning system is cleansed regularly even when the malls are closed. Customers can be sure that the air inside is clean. (NNT)













