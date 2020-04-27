HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn donates ‘negative pressure cabinets’ to hospitals

KRABI– Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has donated “negative pressure cabinets” to hospitals for storing the samples collected from COVID-19 patients.

A negative pressure cabinet arrived at Krabi hospital yesterday (April 25th). The hospital director and staff arranged a ceremony to receive the equipment donated by the princess through The Chaipattana Foundation’s anti-epidemic fund.





Twenty-three negative pressure cabinets have been delivered to sixteen hospitals in medium-sized provinces dealing with an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The negative pressure cabinet was invented by Chulalongkorn Hospital. It is of the same standard as negative pressure rooms in hospitals. This product is used for containing tissue samples collected from COVID-19 patients, ensuring the safety of the medical workers whose duties involve transporting and testing the samples.

Health officials and related units nationwide have expressed their gratitude for the kindness of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn.(NNT)









Loading…



