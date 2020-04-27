Thai Commerce Min. reduces prices of 3,025 items to ease people’s cost of living

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Commerce has continuously reduced commodity prices, to help reduce Thai citizens’ cost of living during the COVID-19 outbreak.







Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce said the commodity price reductions are a form of continuous aid from the ministry, in collaboration with major manufacturers and wholesalers, which the ministry launched on 16th of April.

The price reductions will help to control people’s costs of living during the outbreak.

This 2nd round of price reductions continues to focus mainly on 6 groups of basic necessities, comprising food and drink, frozen food, condiments, daily necessities, sanitary goods and household care products. 72 items have been added to the list, extending it to 3,025 items with up to 68 percent discounts.

The price reductions are available from now until June 30, 2020.

People can find discounted items at 13 retail stores, including Big C, Tesco Lotus, Makro, Foodland, CJ Express, Lawson, CP All, The Mall, Max Value, Tops, Gourmet Market, Home Fresh Mart and Family Mart.(NNT)









