GQ Apparel partners with Rabbit Digital Group to launch ‘Limited Distance Edition’

BANGKOK – Supara Group and their brand GQ Apparel collaborated with Rabbit Digital Group to develop the GQ Limited Distance Edition T-Shirt and GQWhite Mask. The collection is printed with a readable warning message that is only readable within two meters. The message encourages those who can read it to step away until they cannot.







All proceeds from the collection will be donated to Ramathibodi Foundation for purchasing ventilators and necessary medical equipment to be used for treating COVID-19 patients.

“We designed the GQ Limited Distance Edition collection because we want to raise awareness to the concept and importance of physical distancing” said WirathipThanapisitikul, Chief Executive Officer of Supara Group and GQ Apparel. “It was also just as important to us that we donate the proceeds to the Ramathibodi Foundation, so patients who are affected by COVID-19 can get the treatment they need. We will get through this together.”

The collection includes a special t-shirt with a printed warning that can be seen when approaching a minimum of two meters distance. The letter size has been certified as visible within 2 meters for average eyesight by The Association of Thai Optometrists.

Additionally the collection includes a special edition GQWhite Mask, an innovative fabric mask with seven protective features, with the physical distancing warning. The reusable mask utilizes GQWhite’s liquid-repellent technology, is washable more than 30 times, has an antibacterial 99.9% interior and comes with a secure fit strap that adjusts to create a custom fit around the face.







“Rabbit Digital Group is extremely pleased to partner with GQ to help remind everyone as soon as they approach at a safe two meters to physical distance from one another,” said Sunard Thanasanaksorn, Chief Executive Officer & Partner of Rabbit Digital Group. “We sincerely hope that the GQ Limited Distance Edition collection will provide protection and care for Thai people, and together we shall pass through this difficult situation.”

GQ Limited Distance Edition: A Collection to Fight COVID-19 is suitable for general use. The products are now available at www.gqsize.com. The t-shirt is 490 thb and the special edition GQWhite Mask is 190 Baht per piece. (NNT)

