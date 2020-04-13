Leaders to join virtual ASEAN Summit over Coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 14

BANGKOK – To promote regional cooperation to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders from ASEAN+3 countries will be holding a teleconference on pandemic control measures and people’s livelihoods, society, and economic stability among member countries.







Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will be participating with leaders from ASEAN+3 countries in a teleconference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic on 14th April.

The conference will start with a virtual ASEAN Summit in the morning, followed by a meeting with the leaders of ASEAN countries plus China, Japan, and South Korea.

The leaders will be discussing the latest information, and public health measures to contain the disease in their countries, as well as discussing measures to effectively and inclusively alleviate social and economic impact within the region and in partner countries.

Countries in Southeast Asia have activated their disease control mechanisms and escalated epidemic control measures, promoting social distancing practices. In Thailand, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration has been set up to handle the crisis under the State of Emergency.

Thailand will be asking ASEAN members to implement more stringent measures at this meeting, while ASEAN leaders will be endorsing two joint declarations stressing the determination of ASEAN and partners to mimimize and eliminate pandemic risks.

The ASEAN Summit is generally held twice every year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting the entire world, leaders of the 10 ASEAN countries have agreed to hold a teleconference as this year's first summit instead. (NNT)












