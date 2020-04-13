Their Majesties the King and Queen distribute relief supplies to Bangkok communities

BANGKOK – Their Majesties the King and Queen have graciously distributed relief supplies to members of the public who are affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, in Bangkok.







His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajarasudhabimalakshana have expressed their concerns for people who live in densely populated communities in Bangkok as they are facing many difficulties in life due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Their Majesties have made donations through the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage, which has sent volunteers to deliver bags of relief supplies to residents of several communities in Bangkok, since April 5th.

The volunteers are from various organizations, for example, the Volunteering Good Deeds from Our Heart project, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Royal Thai Army and private companies. They have joined in packing and transporting the supplies which include face masks, common household medicines, necessities and consumer goods that will last for two weeks.

On April 10th, more than 10 thousand bags of relief supplies were delivered to the residents of 49 communities in Yan Nawa, Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem and Bang Rak districts.

The royal kindness has brought joy and appreciation to the people. (NNT)

