Food Sharing Cupboard set up in Pattaya

During the coronavirus pandemic, when hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs and are finding it very difficult to make ends meet, generous businesses and organizations have been distributing food and necessities, including cash to those affected by the economic crisis.







Most of the time people stand in long queues waiting to receive their care package. But now another way of giving has become quite common in major cities and communities around Thailand. They are the ‘Food Sharing Cupboards’ set up outside businesses or at busy intersections.

In Pattaya, Sarunyu Cholhan and Sukanya Pimpakorn, benevolent owners of the ‘See Pinong Khai Sod’ or Four Siblings Fresh Eggs shop have set up one such cupboard in front of their shop on Chaiyapornwithi Road, Soi 1.

They initially stocked their cupboard with rice, eggs, water, washing powder, amenities and snacks.

The idea is for economically challenged people to freely take any of these items that they really need for themselves and their families.

A sign on the cupboard says, “Please take only what you need” and “Please donate to the “Food Sharing Cupboard.”

The cupboard is replenished regularly as the items run out. Residents in the area also help by bringing food and other items to fill the cupboards.

Sarunyu and Sukanya said that they got the idea for the food sharing cupboard from other cities and communities in Thailand that have implemented this charitable project successfully.

"We feel really sorry for the people who are suffering because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We donate eggs to the public on a regular basis, but we feel that the food sharing cupboard gives the people a free hand to stop by and pick up their daily needs without having to stand in long queues for hours waiting to get food or a relief bag.





“It also gives the other residents in the area a chance to donate and do good deeds for the people in need. Every little bit helps.

“We hope this idea will catch on in Pattaya and that Food Sharing Cupboards will be set up all over Pattaya and the surrounding communities.

“We feel very happy and contented to be able to help other people. Our family understands humanity much more than before and we value the philosophy that it is more blessed to give than to receive.”











