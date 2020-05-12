Thailand ‘State of Emergency’ unlikely to be extended after May 31

BANGKOK– The secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) said the state of emergency might not be extended after it ends on May 31.







Gen Somsak Roongsita voiced his anticipation as the National Intelligence Agency and the Internal Security Operations Command were conducting an opinion survey on the impacts of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations imposed to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Findings from the survey would be among the factors that the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would consider for its decision as to whether it should stop the state of emergency resulting from the imposition of the executive decree, Gen Somsak said. The main factors for the decision were public health and safety, he said.





Other factors included security, economic and social ones and despite the curfew and the closure of entertainment venues, people continued to gather for gambling and drinking which likely spread the disease, he said.

“The emergency decree will stop one day. It cannot last forever. However, we must consider the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Meanwhile, impacts on the economy and people must not be overlooked,” the NSC secretary-general said.

Asked if the emergency decree imposition that affected the economy would be extended from the end of this month, Gen Somsak said concerned organizations would see if people and operators cooperated well with disease control measures and if the number of COVID-19 patients was curbed. (TNA)











