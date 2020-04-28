Finance Min. deposits 5,000-baht COVID-19 relief payments for 1.5 million Thais

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Finance is depositing the 3-month 5,000-baht monthly COVID-19 relief payment to 1.5 million more affected workers and uninsured informal workers.







Fund transfers are taking place soon. Officials are now verifying the claims of three million people who have claimed they are eligible to participate in this campaign.

The Fiscal Policy Office’s (FPO) Director General Lavaron Sangsnit said that the office is verifying appeal claims from 3.1 million persons who were initially rejected in the government’s 3-month 5,000-baht monthly COVID-19 relief scheme.

Officials are now working to verify information contained in the appeals, which may include actual visits to the registrants’ houses or places of occupation.

Some 910,000 registrants have withdrawn their registration and their appeal due to apparent deception. The office meanwhile, has asked some 6.3 million persons to submit additional information, while about 5 million have already submitted further information as requested.

The Ministry of Finance is processing the transfer of 5,000-baht monthly relief payments to 1.5 million more persons eligible to receive funds in this campaign. These latest transfers will raise the number of people receiving the relief to 6.4 million so far.

In Sateng subdistrict of Yala, officials have met with persons filing appeals after not receiving the initial COVID-19 relief payment, in order to gather additional information on their occupation, income, and the impact of the pandemic.

Yala Provincial Financial Official Ladda Putthachat said today there are 315 persons in Yala who have filed appeals, most of whom are owners of small businesses.







One of those appealing is an ice cream truck owner who has been unable to operate since 26th March due to the closure of parks, denying him the 1,000-baht daily income he usually receives. Many others are solo food vendors and hawkers, as well as a bird feed seller.

After gathering more information, the officials will submit their observations to the central agency for processing. The results of the appeals will be sent to the individual’s registered mobile phone number, and be listed on the campaign’s website.(NNT)

















