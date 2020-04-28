Thai Govt extends emergency decree to end of May

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month, once it expires on April 30th. It also confirmed 9 new COVID-19 cases with one new death today.





CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the announcement, saying that the extension is due to concerns over a resurgence of the virus, as Thailand is still battling to stop it spreading any further.

Dr. Taweesilp reiterated that the decision also means the curfew from 10pm-4am will continue, social gatherings are not allowed and only limited inter-provincial travel is permitted, among other restrictions. He added that businesses that will be allowed to reopen must not carry out activities that bring together large numbers of people in one place.

According to the spokesperson, the CCSA will reevaluate the relaxation of measures on businesses every 14 days and could order businesses to close again if the coronavirus situation does not continue to improve.

Thailand has, so far, recorded a total of 2,931 coronavirus cases, with 51 fatalities.(NNT)

















