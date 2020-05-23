Dolphins spotted off the coast of Songkhla – Gulf of Thailand

SONGKHLA – Dolphins have been seen near Nu and Maew islands, off Songkhla province in the Gulf of Thailand, after the waters have been free of tourists for the past several months.







The dolphins were seen frolicking between the two islands and were shown in a video clip posted on the Facebook page of Pornsorn Kanjanaruj, who was boating in the area.

Officials pointed out that the sighting shows the environmental regeneration due to a lack of tourism in the past few months. They asked that, when travelers do return, they seek to maintain the area by managing their waste. (NNT)













