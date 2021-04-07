Cambodia considering compulsory vaccination for all

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has predicted that everyone in Cambodia will face compulsory vaccination in the near future. In a radio broadcast, he stressed that the recent cluster outbreaks in Phnom Penh and Kandal province were very worrisome, also suggesting that workers without vaccination might be refused employment because of the health threats to their local community.







The premier added that a ministerial working group should establish a guide to medical treatment at home for infected individuals with mild symptoms because the country’s insufficient hospital facilities were in danger of being overwhelmed by sheer numbers. Under a special scheme, the government provides 20,000 riel or 5 US dollars financial support for each Covid-19 patient recovering at home.







So far Cambodian health authorities have recorded just under 3,000 coronavirus cases with 22 deaths. Other anti-virus measures recently announced include a nightly curfew in Phnom Penh, a ban on inter-provincial travel and large gatherings, long jail sentences for health miscreants and use of QR codes when entering public buildings.



Cambodia has a much stricter immigration policy than Thailand during the pandemic. Foreigner entry by air is strictly controlled by Cambodian embassies abroad and tourist visas and visas on arrival are suspended. Those who succeed in obtaining entry permission face supervised quarantine for two weeks, with US$2,000 payment in advance, and a medical insurance certificate worth at least US$50,000 from one specified Cambodian provider. Land borders in both directions are closed to foreigners.













