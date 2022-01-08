Bangkok’s Bang Suevaccination center accepting booster registrations via mobile providers

People who have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses from public vaccination centers can now make appointments for booster shots at the Central Vaccination Center in the capital through the websites of mobile network providers.

The booster shot service at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station is being offered to those who have received two injections of the AstraZeneca vaccine or been administered any of the cross-vaccination approaches such as Sinovac-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm-Pfizer.







All recipients will receive the Pfizer vaccine as their booster, unless specifying the AstraZeneca jab at the registration counter on the day of the appointment.

Queues may be reserved through the websites of mobile network providers AIS, True, Dtac and NT. Applicants must schedule a vaccination date at least 90 days after the date of their latest injection.



Registration is not required for those who received their second dose at the Central Vaccination Center, which will send an SMS to their phones informing them of their booster appointment date. The center has already scheduled appointments for members of this group who received their second dose in September or October.

Walk-in services for boosters are not currently being provided.(NNT)



























