Bangkokians return to public parks after eases of Covid-19 restrictions

Bangkok citizens have started to go back and exercise in public parks since the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration or BMA, reopened 39 public parks with measures to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.







Wachirabenchathat or Rot Fai park has reopened for the first time since its closure on the 18th of March. It has been more than a month since the BMA ordered the closure of 39 public parks in its control. May 3 as the first day of reopening, many people have gradually been arriving to exercise since early morning.

Rot Fai park has only two entrances – the gate opposite Chatuchak Metro Park, and the gate at the parking lot. Only running tracks and biking routes are in service. The other areas such as a playground, an outdoor gym, and others sites that may lead to gatherings of people and close contact, are still closed.

People who came to use the park said they are glad that the park is finally back in operation and trust that the park will screen users and require them to wear masks, as a safety measure to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

However, the park has already put up announcement boards at the entrances, outlining the requirements park users must observe: wear masks, refrain from gathering with others, and ensure at least two meters of social distancing from others during activities in the park. The popular park is open from 5.30 a.m. to 8 p.m.(NNT)

















