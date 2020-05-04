Domestic flight passengers advised to check self-quarantine requirements of provinces

BANGKOK-The Department of Airports has notified passengers to look up destination’s measures in advance, as some provinces require quarantine upon arrival.







Since 1st of May, four Thai airlines: Nok Air, Thai Air Asia, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Viet Jet have been flying to 14 destinations under the Department of Airports’ control. The destination airports are Lampang, Maesod, Phitsanulok, Buriram, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, KhonKaen, UbonRatchathani, Udon Thani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, and Krabi.

The Department asks that all passengers look up the destination’s announcements regarding quarantine measures in order to follow the province’s requirements correctly.

Nine airports are operating without quarantine requirements which means passengers to these provinces don’t have to stay in isolation for 14 days. The provinces areTak, Lampang, Roi Et, KhonKaen, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, UbonRatchathani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Surat Thani.

However, the other five provinces, Phitsanulok, Buriram, Krabi, Trang, and Nakhon Phanom still require passengers to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, in accordance with provincial orders.

The Department of Airports has also asked passengers to strictly follow these provincial measures. In addition, before every trip, it is recommended that passengers check the destination’s requirements with the airlines, and arrive well before the flight’s departure to undergo the airport’s COVID-19 screening for the safety of all passengers.(NNT)

















