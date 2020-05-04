Bangkok Governor delivers relief bags to people in communities

BANGKOK-The Governor of Bangkok delivered relief bags to people affected by the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing particularly on communities that had yet to receive help.







The Governor of Bangkok, Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang visited Lad Phrao Soi 40 and Lad PhraoSoi 54 communities in Bang Kapi district to deliver relief bags to 620 households in the two communities.

Each relief bag contains essential items for daily life, such as soap, shampoo, and toothpaste. The governor also delivered face masks to anyone in the communities who didn’t have one.



This delivery of relief bags focused on communities that had not received help before, in order to provide inclusive help to all people. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is now delivering relief bags everyday.

On the easing of lockdown measures, allowing restaurants, hair salons, parks, and some other businesses to reopen, the Bangkok Governor said he has instructed responsible agencies within the BMA to ensure orderliness, while asking the general public to maintain social distance, wear a face mask, and wash their hands frequently.

He said companies that are looking at allowing employees to return to the office to work, should limit the number of employees present at the office at any one time, monitor their body temperature, require everyone to wear a face mask, and ensure the offices are cleaned frequently.(NNT)

















