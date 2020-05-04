Restaurants change seating to comply with new operational guidelines

Restaurants are among the six businesses allowed to reopen from May 3 as part of a relaxation of lockdown measures. Many restaurants are now changing their seating arrangement and service style to comply with the new operational guidelines, such as the restaurants surrounding the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce which have closed their doors for about two months now.







Many of these restaurants that used to serve students have lost almost all customers due to the lockdown measures, resulting in more than 70 percent loss of income, even though some of them offer online ordering and home delivery options.

After the announcement by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowing restaurants to reopen and accept dine-in customers, these restaurants have started to change seating and services in preparation for the reopening, while following the latest guidelines and regulations.

Some of the restaurants, such as Larb Lung Thong, will however only accept online orders for home delivery, as the clientele usually dine in groups, making it difficult to enforce social distancing in the restaurant, were it to open fully.

















