Sweet Vietnamese Pork

Another SE Asian dish, this is very similar to some local Thai recipes, though there are some essential differences. Vietnamese fish sauce tends to be more pungent, so I believe it is more pleasant using Thai fish sauce, and I prefer the Tiparos brand. It is also a very quick dish to prepare and make.







Cooking Method

Cut the pork into 2 cm cubes and add to a pre-heated wok with the oil just short of smoking. Quickly stir-fry the pork until brown on all sides. Now add the spring onions, salt and pepper and the sugar, continuing to stir.

After one minute add boiling water, with just enough to cover the pork cubes. Stir in the fish sauce and bring to the boil and then simmer until the liquid thickens. Now add the bean sprouts, tossing quickly, place in serving dish and sprinkle with the coriander garnish and serve with steamed rice.











