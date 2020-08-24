Stuffed Eggplant – from Burma?

Like many Burmese dishes, this dish is quite spicy, but you can reduce the chilies and garlic to suit the tastes of your guests. It can be produced under 30 minutes and all ingredients are readily available in Pattaya. The final baking in the oven is just to keep the filling together, which is why the cheese has been added to the original Burmese recipe.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Ingredients Serves 4 Eggplants 4 medium Prawns (deshelled, chopped) 250 gm Onion chopped fine 1 large Garlic chopped 5 cloves Red chilies (remove seeds, chopped) 2 Fresh ginger 3 cm Lemongrass (chopped) 10 cm Turmeric powder 1 tspn Salt 2 tspns Cooking oil 2 tspns Grated cheese ½ cup

Cooking Method

Put eggplants in water, bring to boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Cut in halves and scoop out the flesh and chop it and put to one side.

In the wok add the oil and then place the chopped prawns, onion, garlic, chilies, ginger, lemongrass, turmeric, salt and eggplant and sauté over a medium heat for five minutes.

Now divide and place the sautéed mixture in the hollowed out eggplant shells and then sprinkle cheese over the top. Bake in a hot oven for five minutes.













