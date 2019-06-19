Stews are great for large hungry families, and for cooks without much time, although this recipe needs time for preparation. The final kitchen duty is a case of set and forget and call to the table 30 minutes later.

Cooking Method

In a deep frying pan, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon to paper towels to drain; crumble and set aside. Add beef chunks to the pan; cook for about 15 minutes, turning, or until browned. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, remove but keep warm.

In the pan add celery, onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook for about five minutes. Add tomatoes, curry powder, thyme and sprinkle of salt. Cover and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Return beef to the pan and add currants and broth; cover and cook for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley, crumbled bacon and toasted almonds.