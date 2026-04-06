(House for Sale)-Whispering Palms Villas – 4 Bed 5 Bath in East Pattaya

Just reduced in sale price by 4,9million baht. Whispering Palms is situated in East Pattaya near Mabprachan Lake, an area known for its peaceful surroundings while remaining close to the city. This thoughtfully planned community provides a calm and private living environment with convenient access to Siam Country Club, golf courses, and the Pattaya–Map Ta Phut Road. Pattaya City is just a 25-minute drive away, offering both convenience and tranquility. The community offers excellent facilities, including a large communal swimming pool, children’s playground, tennis court, squash court, horse riding area, beautifully maintained gardens, a spa with hammam, and saunas. This inviting family home offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with a generous 246 sqm of living space set on an 800 sqm plot. The villa has been exceptionally well-maintained and comes fully furnished, complete with a European kitchen, storage room, dining area, and a comfortable living space. Outdoors, you’ll find a private swimming pool, a spacious lawn area, a relaxing outdoor sala, and covered parking. This house is available for rent or sale under a company name and is ready to move in!







Whispering Palms Villas – 4 Bed 5 Bath in East Pattaya PC7770 (2026-01-23)

Four-Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale at Whispering Palms Villas

Hot Sale Price

Near Golf & Mabprachan Lake

800 sqm Land, 246 sqm Living

Outdoor Sala & Garden

Company Ownership

Sale Price

฿ 10m / $ 317k / € 272k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































