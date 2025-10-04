(House for Sale) Eastern Star Village – 5 bed 5 bath in Rayong

Explore Eastern Star Estate, nestled within the Eastern Star Golf Center in Baan Chang, Rayong—an ideal choice for both homeowners and golf enthusiasts. With easy access from Sukhumvit Road, just 20 minutes from U-Tapao Airport, and only 10 minutes from Phla Beach in Rayong, this village is perfectly located. It is also close to St. Andrews International School and provides effortless access to Pattaya via the highway. This peaceful estate is perfect for families, offering beautifully maintained grounds, a clubhouse, a communal pool, a fitness center, golf facilities, and a charming café at the village entrance. Daily living is made even more convenient with nearby restaurants, grocery stores, local shops, gas stations, and more. This unique European-style two-story home sits on a spacious 1,600 sq.m. plot and offers approximately 800 sq.m. of living space. The main house features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, plus 2 separate en-suite maid’s rooms each with its own bathroom. Fully furnished, the interior is tastefully finished with hardwood flooring in a modern Western style. The open-plan living area boasts double-height ceilings, a built-in counter bar, and a seamless connection to a fully equipped European kitchen, dining area, and a convenient storage room. The oversized master suite includes an attached office space, walk-in closets, and a private bathroom with a jacuzzi. Upstairs, you’ll find an additional living area along with 4 generously sized guest bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Outdoors, the property offers a spacious landscaped garden with a roofed sala, ideal for relaxation or entertaining, along with a saltwater swimming pool, a detached garage, and additional covered parking for up to 3 cars. This home perfectly combines elegant design with thoughtful details to create an exceptional living environment. The property is for sale under a Thai name and is ready to move in!







Eastern Star Village – 5 bed 5 bath in Rayong (PP11669) (16-09-2025)

5-bedroom pool villa in Rayong

– Next to golf course & U-Tapao Airport

– Impressive two-storey family home

– On a 1-rai plot with 800 sq.m. living space

– Private pool, spacious lawn, covered parking

– Thai ownership

Sale Price: ฿19.9 m / $626k / €535k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































