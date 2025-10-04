(Condo for Rent) The Sanctuary Wongamat – 2 bed 3 bath in Naklua

The Sanctuary Wongamat is a beachfront condominium project situated next to the Wood Temple Sanctuary of Truth and just minutes away from Sukhumvit Road and the motorway. This condominium project offers the perfect blend of serenity and convenience, with a private beach only a 1-minute walk and a short 15-minute drive to Pattaya City’s vibrant heart. Enjoy the facilities, including a swimming pool, a garden, a fitness center, a covered car park, and 24-hour security. This exquisite apartment with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 125 sq. m. of living space. Enjoy the beautiful sea views and the view of the Sanctuary of Truth Wood Temple. The apartment is maintained and comes fully furnished, with a modern kitchen, a dining area, a living room, a washing machine, and a very large balcony with a dining table and lounge area. This apartment is for sale in foreign name.







The Sanctuary Wongamat – 2 bed 3 bath in Naklua (PP9862) (16-09-2025)

Monthly Rental: ฿60k / $1887 / €1614



































