(House for Sale) Baan Balina 3 – 3 bed 2 bath in Huay Yai / Phoenix

Baan Balina 3 is located in the peaceful area of Huai Yai. This residential community features single-story houses, surrounded by convenient amenities and offering easy access to Sukhumvit Road. It’s just a short drive to Jomtien Beach, Phoenix Golf Course, and Ocean Marina, and only 20 minutes from Pattaya City. The village offers excellent facilities, including a clubhouse for community gatherings, a fitness center, a large swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and 24-hour security. This well-maintained pool villa offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, set on a 480 sqm land plot with 177 sqm of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, dining area, spacious living room, and storage room. Outside, enjoy the private swimming pool with inviting seating areas, a covered lounge, and a beautifully landscaped garden with a spacious lawn, along with convenient parking. The house is available for sale under company ownership and is ready to move-in!







Baan Balina 3 – 3 bed 2 bath in Huay Yai / Phoenix (PP11659) (16-09-2025)

3-bedroom pool villa in Baan Balina 3

– Near international schools & Highway 7

– Fully furnished & well maintained

– Impressive outdoor area with pool

– Company ownership

Sale Price: ฿11.9 m / $374k / €320k

