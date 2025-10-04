Energy Ministry and major oil firms promote community products to fight climate change

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Energy, together with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and five major oil retailers—PTTOR, PTG, Shell, Caltex, and SUSCO—have launched an initiative to sell community-made products powered by clean energy at service stations nationwide. The campaign aims to boost local incomes while fostering a low-carbon society and reducing global warming.



Energy Minister Attaphol Rerkpiboon presided over the opening of the campaign titled “Eat Thai, Make the Polar Bear Cold,” accompanied by Permanent Secretary Prasert Sinsukprasert, EGAT Acting Governor Narin Paowanich, and senior executives from the participating oil companies. The program highlights the use of clean energy technology to improve production efficiency, reduce fossil fuel usage, and enhance product quality in community enterprises.

“Today marks the beginning of a significant step forward. We are not just placing community products on store shelves—we are creating opportunities for grassroots economic growth and encouraging Thai consumers to support these products,” Minister Attaphol said. He encouraged the public to join the initiative using the hashtag #EatThaiMakeThePolarBearCold to promote awareness of sustainable consumption.



The initiative includes a rigorous four-point evaluation for products: recognition by national standards such as OTOP or GMP, energy-efficient production, carbon dioxide emissions within regulated limits, and maximum reuse of production waste. Currently, 14 product categories have been certified.

During the pilot phase, more than 20 community products are available, including cashew nuts, crispy pork, rice crackers, solar-dried bananas, germinated rice, preserved fruits, and dried longan. These are being sold at PTTOR’s 176 outlets including Thai DED and Jiffy stores, over 100 PT Maxmart and Phan Thai Coffee outlets under PTG, Shell Café outlets in Bangkok, participating Caltex stations in Udon Thani, and SUSCO stations in Rayong and Phuket. (TNA)



































