(Condo for Rent) Baan Suan Lalana in Jomtien

Baan Suan Lalana – 101 sq.m. – 1 bed 2 bath in Jomtien (PP11232)

Baan Suan Lalana offers a peaceful living environment in a lush, park-like setting. Conveniently located on Chaiyapruek Road, just off Jomtien 2nd Road, and just a quick minute from Jomtien Beach. The project facilities include a communal garden, fitness center, kids playground, shared tennis courts, swimming pool, sauna room, covered parking, and 24-hour security. This bright and spacious corner apartment features 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms, offering a spacious, comfortable 101 sqm of living space. It comes fully furnished with a well-appointed European dining area, living space, and large two balconies, where you can relax and take in beautiful city views. This apartment is available for rent and sale in a foreign name and is move-in ready!

Rent Price: ฿23,000/Monthly

