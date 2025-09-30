(Condo for Sale) View Talay Residence 4 – in Jomtien

View Talay Residence 4 is a low-rise condominium in the heart of Jomtien, in a prime location on Jomtien 2nd Road, Soi Jomtien 5, next to the Immigration Office and just meters from Jomtien Beach, convenience stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It is only 10 minutes to Lotus’s, Big C South Pattaya, and Sukhumvit Road, and less than a 15-minute drive to Pattaya City. Facilities include a communal swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, secure indoor parking, and 24-hour security with key card access. This spacious corner apartment, featuring 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms, offers 124 sq.m of comfortable living space. Thoughtfully designed, it comes fully furnished and includes a modern European kitchen, high ceilings, double-glazed windows, a dedicated dining area, a generous living room, and a private balcony with pool and city views. This apartment is available for sale under a foreign name and is ready to move in!







View Talay Residence 4 – 1 bed 2 bath in Jomtien (PP11591) (20/08/2025)

1 Bedroom Corner Condo for Sale in Jomtien

Jomtien Soi 5 location

124 sqm corner unit

Large balcony, pool and city views

Fully furnished, move-in ready

Foreign ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 5.5 m / $ 170k / € 145k

