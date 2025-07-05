(Condo for Rent) Royal Hill Resort in South Pattaya

Pattaya Hill Resort is a low-rise condominium development complex comprising three buildings. Located on Thappraya Road near the Pattaya Provincial Court, this is a very convenient location with easy access to all of the Pratumnak area, close to cafes, restaurants, public transport routes, a pharmacy, and a convenience store right in front of the building. In just a short 5-minute drive, you can reach the heart of Pattaya City or Jomtien Beach. The facilities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a covered garage, and 24-hour security. This apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and offers 92 sq m of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, a living area, a dining area, a washing machine, and a balcony with a city view. This apartment is available for rent and is ready to move in!







Royal Hill Resort – 2 bed 2 bath in South Pattaya (PP11264) (2025-05-20)

2-Bedroom Condo for Rent at Royal Hill Resort

Prime location on Thappraya Road, South Pattaya

Comfortable and spacious 92 sqm layout

Easy access to public transport and daily amenities

Available for long-term rental

Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 35k / $ 1,050 / € 940

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































