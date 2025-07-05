(Condo for Rent) Royal Hill Resort in South Pattaya

Pattaya Hill Resort is a low-rise condominium development complex comprising three buildings. Located on Thappraya Road near the Pattaya Provincial Court, this is a very convenient location with easy access to all of the Pratumnak area, close to cafes, restaurants, public transport routes, a pharmacy, and a convenience store right in front of the building. In just a short 5-minute drive, you can reach the heart of Pattaya City or Jomtien Beach. The facilities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a covered garage, and 24-hour security. This apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and offers 92 sq m of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, a living area, a dining area, a washing machine, and a balcony with a city view. This apartment is available for rent and is ready to move in!
Royal Hill Resort – 2 bed 2 bath in South Pattaya (PP11264) (2025-05-20)
2-Bedroom Condo for Rent at Royal Hill Resort
- Prime location on Thappraya Road, South Pattaya
- Comfortable and spacious 92 sqm layout
- Easy access to public transport and daily amenities
- Available for long-term rental
Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 35k / $ 1,050 / € 940
