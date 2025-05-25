(Condo For Sale) View Talay Residence 3 – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien PP11148

View Talay Residence 3 is a well-maintained low-rise building in Jomtien, conveniently located near Immigration. It’s within walking distance of Jomtien Beach, restaurants, markets, convenience stores, and other local amenities. The project facilities include a communal garden, swimming pool, sauna, covered parking, and 24-hour security. This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom corner unit offers a spacious 98 square meters. It comes fully furnished, including a well-appointed European kitchen, dining area, and comfortable living space. Large balconies on all sides of the unit, offering both pool and partial sea views. This unit is available for sale in Foreign name and is ready to move in!







Bedroom Condo For Sale in Jomtien

In the heart of Jomtien, within walking distance of the beach

Spacious 98 sqm corner unit

Partial sea views

Fully furnished

Foreign Quota

Sale Price: ฿ 4.5m / $132k / €128k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]































