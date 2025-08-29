(Condo for Sale) Sunset Heights Condominium – in Na-Jomtien

Experience luxury living on the 20th floor with a breathtaking full ocean view. This fully custom-built, spacious 118-square-meter apartment features an open living area and kitchen that opens onto a balcony. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this unit offers a serene, elegant, and modern living space. This quiet, peaceful apartment boasts a gorgeous ocean view and high ceilings. The large open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area features Bose Surround sound – all opening onto a balcony that connects to the Master Suite. Both bedrooms are en-suite and face the ocean, with the main bedroom featuring a large bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub under-lit with LED. The second bedroom is currently set up as a home office, with the en-suite toilet also serving as a guest bathroom. The large balcony includes a dining area with an overhead fan adorned with plants and LED night lights. The modern European kitchen has top brands like SMEG and Siemens, including a dishwasher, pizza oven, 80cm sink, and two under-counter wine fridges. The Sunset Heights Condominium is on a secluded beach with no public access, ensuring privacy. It covers over 10 rai of beachfront land with landscaped gardens and pathways, including a 400-meter-long landscaped driveway. The building has 22 floors and 63 condo units, each housing only three spacious units. The property offers convenient access to Sukhumvit Road and Motorway 7. It is close to 5-star beachfront hotels and popular restaurants. Security is ensured with 24/7 guards and CCTV surveillance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, a tennis court, a fitness room, and an emergency generator, as well as the use of a serviced beachfront cottage that can be reserved for the owner’s guests. The condo is available for rent and sale under foreign ownership, the asking price does not include the furniture.







Sunset Heights Condominium- 2 bed 2 bath in Na-Jomtien (PP10875)(2025-05-20)

2-Bedroom Sea View Condo in Sunset Heights

Located on a secluded beach with no public access

Very high-floor unit with panoramic views

Spacious 118 sqm of interior living space

Large balcony with sweeping sea views

Available under foreign ownership quota

Sale Price: ฿ 11.8 m / $ 354k / € 317k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































