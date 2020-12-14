Upsized Chiang Mai Design Week creates more sales opportunities for local businesses.

In a year when so many events have been canceled or downsized, Chiang Mai Design Week opened last Monday bigger than ever, expanding into San Kamphaeng District.





Deputy Gov. Samrueng Chaisen and Creative Economy Agency Chairman Achaka Sribunruang opened the Dec. 5-13 festival themed “Stay Safe, Stay Alive, Well & Happy” at the Three Kings Monument.

“Expanding the show to San Kamphaeng offers visitors a chance to experience the area’s unique paper, silk, cotton and tie-dye crafts,” said CEPA Director Abhisit Laasatruklai.

Design week also features performances by artist groups and a “Pop Market” featuring 150 shops to create more sales opportunities for local businesses.

Achaka said the show’s first priority is to stimulate tourism during Thailand’s pandemic recession as well as encourage creative industries in Chiang Mai and the upper North to continue creating works and prepare the country for when normal times return.







This year the festival features exhibits at TCDC Chiang Mai, Tha Phae Gate and in San Kamphaeng. Each features product design, art, music, food and more.







