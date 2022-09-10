Two elephants born on same day at Nong Nooch Pattaya

Religious ceremonies with an Isan touch were held at the Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens to welcome two baby pachyderms born on the same day.

Kampol Tansajja, owner of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden invited Phra Khru Kasem Kittisophon (Ajarn Joy), Abbot of Wat Samakkeebanpot to perform the anointing and blessing ceremonies for the new born jumbos on Sept. 8.







The first female baby elephant was born at 3 a.m. to 14-year-old Pang Wanwisa and her mate 15-year-old Plai Pornchai. At 10 p.m. that same evening, 9-year-old Pang Ratthamanoon gave birth to a male baby elephant sired by 21-year-old Plai Mai Muang.

Nong Nooch veterinarians ensured that the births went as smoothly as possible proclaiming the 2 mothers and their respective babies in excellent health, while the fathers are breathing normally again.

The female infant was christened Pang Warapim and the newborn male jumbo was named Plai Manote.







The blessing and christening ceremonies were accompanied by traditional Isan (northeastern) rituals consisting of the “Isan Muanchuen” songs and dances while a 20-strong herd of elephants formed a guard of honour to welcome the newborn babies.

With the latest births, the first two this year, there are now 57 resident elephants at the Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens Pattaya.































