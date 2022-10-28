Tourism Ministry hosts ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports in Phuket

The 13th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports and related meetings are taking place this week in Phuket, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. These gatherings aim to promote sports competitiveness and relations between countries in Southeast Asia through sporting events.







The 13th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SMOS-13) and related meetings kicked off today with an opening ceremony presided over by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. The goal is to help athletes in the region compete at a high level at international sporting events, such as the Asian Games.

SMOS-13 and related meetings promote sports-related cooperation between ASEAN countries, and raise public awareness about the relations people in Southeast Asia have through sports.







The meetings hope to help improve the competitiveness of ASEAN athletes, support academic exchanges in terms of sports within and beyond the region, improve cooperation between sports experts, and further develop sporting skills and knowledge.

SMOS-13 and related meetings will last until 28 October. (NNT)

































