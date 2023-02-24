Thai U-Tapao International Airport executives visit Japanese airports for insights

The executives of U-Tapao International Airport have visited two airports in Japan to explore the practices and development for developing guidelines for the Thai airport.

Keeree Kanjanapas, Executive Chairman of U-Tapao International Aviation Company Limited (UTA), and senior executives visited Narita International Airport and Haneda International Airport in Japan.







The delegates first visited Narita International Airport between February 15 and 16, and were welcomed by Akihiko Tamura, President & CEO of Narita International Airport Corporation, and the airport’s Executive Director Hideharu Miyamoto. The Thai executives were given a tour of the airport facilities and information on facility systems such as maintenance and their latest facial recognition technology. They also went to the airport’s NEC Future Creation Hub, which is a hub that fosters innovation in the business sector and travel within the airport.









On February 17, the Thai delegates went to Haneda International Airport to visit Innovation City, a city built on the concept of merging trade and business. The group also visited the Airport Garden, a vibrant passenger rest zone with spas, hotels, shops, and transportation systems connecting directly to the airport.







Narita International Airport is the number one airport in Japan and the third busiest in the world. It is also the main airport that serves as a hub for flights between Asia and the Americas. The airport was ranked 4th in the World’s Top 10 Airports of 2022 by airport users and was rated 4 stars for its facilities, cleanliness, safety, immigration, and services by leading aviation organizations.

These airport visits offered Thai airport executives information to establish guidelines and best practices for U-Tapao International Airport and serve as examples for improvement. (NNT)





















